PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.4533

The Peopel's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.4533 versus Monday's fix at 6.4678.
Breaking: Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
AUD/USD: On the bids near two-week top above 0.7700 despite mixed clues
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high, attacks Monday’s peak, also the highest since January 27. Australia’s NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence data came in mixed for January.
Gold: Bears to target a run to weekly support at $1,765
Gold is testing the bear's commitments at the resistance structure. Weekly support could be their target if bulls capitulate at this juncture. There is still room for some additional gains to the upside from where it will be make or break time.
EUR/USD: Teasing inverse H&S breakout on the hourly chart
EUR/USD trades 0.11% higher on the day near 1.2058. The hourly chart shows the pair is hovering just above the neckline resistance of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern on the hourly chart. An hourly close above 1.2055 would confirm a bullish breakout and open the doors for at least a 100-pip rally to 1.2155.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.