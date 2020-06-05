PBoC sets yuan mid-point at 7.0965 / dlr vs last close 7.1130

The People's Bank of China has set yuan mid-point at 7.0965 / dlr vs last close 7.1130.

The central bank also injects 150 bln yuan through 7 day reverse repos and drains a net 450 bln yuan for the week via open market operations, versus a net 670 bln yuan injection last week.

USD/CNH has been trading a touch higher as the USD establishes a base towards the end of the week ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls. Markets, in general, are starting to consolidate a strong risk-on week.