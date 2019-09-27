PBOC Sets Yuan Mid Point At 7.0731 Against The Dollar (est 7.0883)

People's Bank of China sets yuan midpoint at 7.0731 against the dollar (est 7.0883).
- People's Bank of China said to be gauging demand for 14, 28 & 63 day reverse repos.
- PBoC injects 30 bln yuan via 14-day reverse repos; results in net drain of 10 bln yuan with 40 bln yuan maturing.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line
While sustained trading below three-week-old support (now resistance) portrays the EUR/USD pair’s weakness, nearness to key support-line, amid oversold RSI.
GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
USD/JPY bulls eye a break onto 108 handle
USD/JPY has been trading between 107.66 and 107.85 in Asia, a touch lower on the session so far, -0.12% at the time of writing. USD/JPY was heavy overnight but managed to hold in the 107.80/90 territory.
Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances
The price of gold is consolidating following failures in the 1530s which have proven again to be a resistance where prices were fiercely rejected. A fresh bullish cycle will open a fresh bullish cycle will be confirmed targetting the 1800s.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.