PBOC sets USDCNY reference rate at 6.5463 vs. 6.5384 previous

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 6.5463 versus Wednesday’s fix and close of 6.5384 and 6.5435 respectively.

EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.

GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off

GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.

Gold looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields

Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress. Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears ahead of US data, Powell.

Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market from the late-March lows lifted the complex above the $2 trillion threshold, with Bitcoin still representing over 50% despite the lackluster price action. The rebound has been more bountiful for ETH bulls and exceptionally so for XRP speculators.

Wall Street Close: Subdued session for stocks, which consolidate close to recent highs

It was a fairly subdued day on Wall Street, with the major bourses largely consolidating close to recent highs amid a lack of fresh market-moving fundamental developments. The S&P 500 gained 0.15% to close just under 4080.

