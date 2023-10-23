PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1792 vs. 7.1793 previous

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1792, compared with Friday’s fix of 7.1793 and market expectations of 7.3109.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6300 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is defending 0.6300, trading sideways in Monday's Asian trading, The pair is struggling for a fresh directional impetus amid negative Asian stocks and a broad US Dollar recovery. However, easing Middle East tensions lends some support to the Aussie.
EUR/USD holds below the 1.0600 mark ahead of ECB rate decision
The EUR/USD pair turns red during the early Asian session on Monday after retracing from the 1.0600 psychological round mark. Market players await the Eurozone and US data ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, with no rate change expected.
Gold bulls take a breather below the $2,000 mark, US data, geopolitical tensions eyed
Gold prices trims a part of the previous week's gains and hovers around $1,975 during the Asian session on Monday. The bullish outlook of the precious metal is bolstered by the safe-haven flows due to the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Polkadot likely to slide to $3.70 as weekend rally fizzles out
Polkadot (DOT) price has been producing lower lows for nearly three months and shows no signs of breaking out. But as DOT trades around the $4 psychological level, investors should note that the possibility of a volatile move.
The week ahead: Bond yields and earnings reports
The 10-year US Treasury yield continues its march towards 5%, the yield surged by 30 basis points last week, which triggered a decline in risky assets like stocks. The correlation between the S&P 500 and US Treasuries is at a record high. This means that stocks and bond prices are both tanking at the same time.