PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1776 vs. 7.1780 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1776 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1780 and 7.1780 Reuters estimates.
