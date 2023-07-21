PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1456 vs. 7.1466 previous

People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1456 on Friday, versus the previous fix of 7.1466 and market expectations of 7.1965. It's worth noting that the USD/CNY closed near 7.1777 the previous day.
Apart from the USD/CNY fix, the PBoC also unveiled details of its Open Market Operations (OMO) while saying that the Chinese central bank injects 13 billion Yuan via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) at 1.90% vs prior 1.90%.
With the 20 billion worth of RRs expiring on Friday, the PBoC's OMO appears net short for 7 billion for the day.
About PBOC fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark amid a stronger USD
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near the 0.6780 mark on the back of US Dollar strength. The Australian job data hint at another hike after a July pause. The US Jobless Claims boost the US Dollar across the board.
USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 140.00, lacks follow-through
USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply and snaps a five-day winning streak to over a one-week high. A combination of factors benefit the JPY and exerts some pressure amid subdued USD demand. Investors now look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing directional bets.
Gold pullback appears elusive on Federal Reserve, China concerns
Gold price remains pressured at $1,9170 amid early Friday morning in Asia, after reversing from a nine-week high as market players seek more clues to justify the latest pullback in the metal’s prices. Despite the retreat, the XAU/USD remains on the way to posting the third consecutive weekly gain.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.