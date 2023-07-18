PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1453 vs. 7.1326 previous

People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1453 on Tuesday, versus the previous fix of 7.1326 and market expectations of 7.1704. It's worth noting that the USD/CNY closed near 7.1740 the previous day.
Apart from the USD/CNY fix, the PBoC also unveiled details of its Open Market Operations (OMO) while saying that the Chinese central bank injects 15 billion Yuan via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) at 1.90% vs prior 1.90%.
With the 2 billion worth of RRs expiring on Tuesday, the PBoC's OMO appears net long for 13 billion for the day.
About PBOC fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
