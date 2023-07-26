PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1295 vs. 7.1406 previous

People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1295 on Wednesday, versus the previous fix of 7.1406 and market expectations of 7.1341. It's worth noting that the USD/CNY closed near 7.1387 the previous day.
Apart from the USD/CNY fix, the PBoC also unveiled details of its Open Market Operations (OMO) while saying that the Chinese central bank injects 104 billion Yuan via 7-day reverse repos (RRs) at 1.90% vs prior 1.90%.
However, the 25 billion Yuan of RRs mature today, which in turn suggests a net 79 billion Yuan injection on the day in OMOs.
About PBOC fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
