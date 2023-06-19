PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1201 vs. 7.289 previous

People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1201 on Monday, versus previous fix of 7.289 and market expectations of 7.1186. It's worth noting that the USD/CNY closed near 7.1263 the previous day.
"PBOC inject 89 billion Yuan via 7-day reverse repo at 1.9% rate," said Reuters following the PBOC Fix announcements. With this, the Chinese central bank injects nearly 87 billion Yuan via open market.
About PBOC fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to 0.6850 as options market flashes bearish signals, China optimism fades
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6850 during the mid-Asian session on Monday, reversing the early rebound by extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels in four months. The Aussie pair takes clues from the downbeat options market bias and the latest China news.
EUR/USD bulls keep reins around mid-1.0900s on Juneteenth holiday, PMIs, Fed Chair Powell eyed
EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.0950 as bulls seek more clues while keeping control at the highest levels in over a week. That said, the Euro pair jumped the most since early January the previous week as the European Central Bank (ECB) out-hawked the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Gold struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1,960
Gold price continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band for the second straight day. The XAU/USD trades just below the $1,960 level, albeit, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 100-hour SMA.
Binance issues legally enforceable order to scammer entity amid ongoing battle with US SEC
Binance Exchange has come forward to deny any affiliation with Binance Nigeria Limited, a website recently cited by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission for soliciting the country's nationals to trade crypto on its various web and mobile-enabled platforms.
Week Ahead – Can the BoE and SNB hike by 50bps? Flash PMIs incoming [Video]
The central bank theme will continue in the coming week with the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank next to announce their interest rate decisions. Both are expected to raise their policy rates but is there room for hawkish surprises?