PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9307 vs 6.9526
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9307 vs 6.9526
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
AUD/USD clocks 2-1/2 week high, jumps above 0.73
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
USD/CAD: bullish bias with key technical levels to monitor - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
00:46 GMT
Dollar Index loses altitude, eyes 102.00 levels
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.9276 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:35 GMT
Japan Markit Services PMI climbed from previous 51.8 to 52.3 in December
|
00:33 GMT
USD/JPY: bearish in Tokyo, market not so convinced by FOMC minutes?
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
EUR/USD jumps above 1.05 on Fed’s ‘recursive backtracking’
FXStreet
|
00:18 GMT
Japan Monetary Base (YoY) rose from previous 21.5% to 23.1% in December
|
Jan 04, 23:51 GMT
Fed three hikes? Somewhat skeptical - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 23:45 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales above expectations (17.7M) in December: Actual (18.43M)
|
Jan 04, 23:37 GMT
AUD/USD: better bid headed towards the 0.73 handle on dollar weakness
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 23:20 GMT
Market wrap: dollar retreats from 14-year high - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 22:47 GMT
WTI rallies to test 4hr 20 sma at 52.80
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 22:37 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Services Index increased to 57.7 in November from previous 51.1
|
Jan 04, 22:32 GMT
Wall Street closes close to the all time highs, Dow just shy of 20,000
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 22:05 GMT
United States API Weekly Crude Oil Stock dipped from previous 4.2M to -7.43M
|
Jan 04, 21:35 GMT
EUR/USD: dumps post FOMC minutes as dollar demand comes back into play
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 20:03 GMT
Economic wrap: FOMC minutes - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 19:41 GMT
EUR/USD a quick rally to 1.05 post FOMC minutes and then dropped 20 pips back again
FXStreet
|
Jan 04, 19:13 GMT
Load More content ...