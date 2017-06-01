Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
Most popular
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
Oil
Gold
NFP
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9262 vs 6.8668
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9262 vs 6.8668
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9262 vs 6.8668
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
Australia government warns the rally in iron ore and coal may not last
FXStreet
|
01:02 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.9450 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:44 GMT
AUD/USD pays no heed to weak Aussie labor market data
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
Australia's Nov building approvals beat expectations
FXStreet
|
00:35 GMT
Australia Building Permits (MoM) rose from previous -12.6% to 7% in November
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Building Permits (YoY): -4.8% (November) vs -24.9%
|
00:31 GMT
Australia ANZ Job Advertisements dipped from previous 1.7% to -1.9% in December
|
00:31 GMT
PBOC - There is abnormal volatility in Bitcoin
FXStreet
|
00:27 GMT
USD/JPY stays bid above 117.00
FXStreet
|
00:19 GMT
US NFP: Rising wages growth suggests Fed to step up action - ING
FXStreet
|
Jan 08, 23:53 GMT
The correction in the US Dollar remains intact - BBH
FXStreet
|
Jan 08, 23:30 GMT
AUD/USD: Sold on US NFP, Aus Nov building approvals next - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 08, 22:44 GMT
GBP/USD: Testing bids at 1.2250 on Scotland's prospects for another referendum
FXStreet
|
Jan 08, 22:38 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Construction Index: 47 vs 46.6
|
Jan 08, 22:32 GMT
Wall Street breathes green, Dow targets 20,000; Again?
FXStreet
|
Jan 06, 22:13 GMT
US Dollar Index smashes rivals amid weak NFP figures
FXStreet
|
Jan 06, 21:04 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 440.1K from previous 444.9K
|
Jan 06, 20:50 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions declined to $-3.3K from previous $-1.5K
|
Jan 06, 20:50 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions dipped from previous £-57.1K to £-64.7K
|
Jan 06, 20:50 GMT
Load More content ...