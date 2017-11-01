Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.9141 vs 6.9235
By
Ivan Delgado
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
01:19 GMT
NZD/USD surrenders gains, trades around key 50% fib
FXStreet
|
01:01 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook, potential to run much further - Westpac
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
US could file WTO compliant against China over Aluminum
FXStreet
|
00:40 GMT
USD/JPY: offers in Tokyo put minor recovery in jeopardy after Trump and US yields dropping
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.9090 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:29 GMT
AUD/JPY retreats from one-month highs, risk-off ahead?
FXStreet
|
00:28 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price fell from previous 2.7% to 0.7% in December
|
00:01 GMT
Japan Trade Balance - BOP Basis: ¥313.4B (November) vs previous ¥587.6B
|
Jan 11, 23:55 GMT
Japan Current Account n.s.a. registered at ¥1415.5B, below expectations (¥1500B) in November
|
Jan 11, 23:51 GMT
Japan Bank lending (YoY) increased to 2.6% in December from previous 2.4%
|
Jan 11, 23:51 GMT
Trump was the catalyst for profit taking - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 23:49 GMT
AUD/USD settled and awaits new catalyst after Trump, headed to 0.7525?
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 23:36 GMT
Trump's news confernece left many questions for markets - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 22:58 GMT
Mexico's Peña Nieto: Mexico won't pay for the border wall
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 22:37 GMT
EUR/JPY: Saved by the bell at 121.20 low, still plenty downside risk
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 22:35 GMT
NZD/USD: headed to 0.7110, the (27 Oct low), on pure momentum?
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 22:18 GMT
Wall Street in the green after Trumps news confernece
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 21:50 GMT
Economic wrap: Trump's news conference was combative and defensive - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 21:29 GMT
EUR/USD tames again 1.0500 handle; Is the Trump Trade over?
FXStreet
|
Jan 11, 20:45 GMT
Load More content ...