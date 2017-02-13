Skip to main content
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8898 vs 6.8819
FXStreet
|
01:19 GMT
Dollar index snapped a four-week drop - BBH
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
Market scan: momentum in dollar turned bullish - ANZ
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8833 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
USD/JPY retakes 114 handle within 2017 daily reversal from 111.55 support
FXStreet
|
00:26 GMT
Japan's Q4 2016 GDP a tad lower-than-expected
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:55 GMT
Japan Gross Domestic Product Deflator (YoY) increased to -0.1% in 4Q from previous -0.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:51 GMT
Japan Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) came in at 0.2% below forecasts (0.3%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:51 GMT
Japan Gross Domestic Product Annualized came in at 1% below forecasts (1.1%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:51 GMT
NZD/USD supply slowing up before key 200 dma (0.7166), buy the dip?
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:44 GMT
AUD/USD: early Asian supply continues, offers stemming from IMF warnings to RBA?
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 23:04 GMT
European finance ministers' meeting on Feb 20: Greece back as a major concern - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 22:09 GMT
New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales (MoM) increased to 2.7% in January from previous -0.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 21:47 GMT
The Dollar's underlying trend resumes - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 21:47 GMT
Market wrap: U.S. stocks to fresh highs, US dollar 0.2% higher - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 21:44 GMT
Weekend news: Greece back in the spot-light, Jean-Claude Juncker concerned for EU
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 21:39 GMT
Banks: Le Pen win won't be enough to break up Euro - Bloomberg
FXStreet
|
Feb 12, 19:02 GMT
Juncker: Britain 'may' divide EU over Brexit talks - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 11, 17:47 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions down to £-64.5K from previous £-62K
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 23:58 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions up to ¥-55.1K from previous ¥-58K
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 23:57 GMT
Load More content ...