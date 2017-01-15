Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
Most popular
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
Oil
Gold
FORECAST POLL 2017
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8874 vs 6.8909
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8874 vs 6.8909
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8874 vs 6.8909
FXStreet
|
34 minutes ago
USD/CNY projection: 6.8937 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
Wall Street wrap-up: Dow still aims for 20,000 - BBH
FXStreet
|
00:48 GMT
USD/JPY fragile in Tokyo despite greenback trying to make some traction
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
United Kingdom Rightmove House Price Index (MoM) climbed from previous -2.1% to 0.4% in December
|
00:02 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (MoM) up to 0.5% in December from previous 0.1%
|
00:02 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (YoY) up to 1.8% in December from previous 1.5%
|
00:02 GMT
United Kingdom Rightmove House Price Index (YoY) declined to 3.2% in December from previous 3.4%
|
00:02 GMT
AUD/USD bulls waiting to pounce again, testing 0.7500
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 23:56 GMT
Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.6%, above expectations (0.3%) in December
|
Jan 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (YoY) above expectations (-1.5%) in December: Actual (-1.2%)
|
Jan 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Machinery Orders (YoY) registered at 10.4% above expectations (8.1%) in November
|
Jan 15, 23:52 GMT
Japan Machinery Orders (MoM) below forecasts (-1.7%) in November: Actual (-5.1%)
|
Jan 15, 23:52 GMT
Fitch: Australian banking sector on a negative outlook
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 23:36 GMT
China should allow yuan to float freely - China Securities Journal
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 23:32 GMT
US economic outlook: risks remain significant - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 23:29 GMT
GBP/JPY: bears remain in control below bearish-Brexit-opening gap
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 23:20 GMT
New Zealand Food Price Index (MoM): -0.8% (November) vs previous -0.1%
|
Jan 15, 22:27 GMT
Trump's US dollar, implications for China and Mexico - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 22:26 GMT
GBP/USD start of week hard Brexit talk volatility, back on the 1.20 handle
FXStreet
|
Jan 15, 22:23 GMT
Load More content ...