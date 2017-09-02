Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8819 vs 6.8710
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 01:16 GMT
NZD/USD stuck in 20-pip range despite the Trump tax talk
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 01:10 GMT
AUD/USD unmoved despite RBA’s downward revision of June 2017 GDP forecast
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:43 GMT
RBA SoMP: Cuts near term outlook on growth, more upbeat further out
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:34 GMT
Australia Investment Lending for Homes declined to -1% in December from previous 4.9%
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:31 GMT
Australia Home Loans registered at 0.4%, below expectations (1%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:31 GMT
USD/JPY at 10-day high as Trump talks Tax cuts, boosts T-yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:24 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8737 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 10, 00:20 GMT
Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (YoY) above forecasts (0%) in January: Actual (0.5%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 23:53 GMT
Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (MoM) above forecasts (0.2%) in January: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 23:52 GMT
WTI vs. US dollar; which one Trump breaks first?
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 23:37 GMT
US Appeals Court upholds the suspension of Trump travel ban
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 23:19 GMT
Wall Street: financials rise 1.4%, US dollar revives; Trump did it again
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 21:57 GMT
Fed's Bullard: balance sheet could be allowed to shrink - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 20:35 GMT
USD/JPY rises further above 113.00; yields jump and Wall Street hit record highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 20:16 GMT
Carney: Bank of England should embrace 'spirit of the millennial' - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 20:14 GMT
Trump vows 'phenomenal' tax announcement, no details yet - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 19:53 GMT
Australia: key events and numbers for the week ahead - Deutsche
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 19:40 GMT
Evans: Fed’s credibility at risk, if inflation fails to reach the target
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 19:28 GMT
Argentina Consumer Price Index (MoM): 1.3% (January) vs 1.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 09, 19:05 GMT
Load More content ...