Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
BREXIT
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8750 vs 6.8814
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8750 vs 6.8814
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8750 vs 6.8814
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
China to curb money supply, lower growth target - Bloomberg survey
FXStreet
|
00:53 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8758 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:50 GMT
USD/JPY sitting pretty ahead of Trump's address to Congress
FXStreet
|
00:47 GMT
AUD/NZD backs off from session highs after Aussie current account data
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
Australia's Q4 BoP current account balance largely in line with expectations
FXStreet
|
00:36 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (YoY) fell from previous 5.6% to 5.4% in January
FXStreet
|
00:33 GMT
Australia Current Account Balance increased to -3.9B in 4Q from previous -11.4B
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Private Sector Credit (MoM) declined to 0.2% in January from previous 0.7%
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) declined to -2.2% in February from previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Activity Outlook: 37.2% vs previous 39.6%
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
USD/CAD remains a wild card
FXStreet
|
00:00 GMT
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence down to 16.6 in February from previous 21.7
FXStreet
|
00:00 GMT
Japan Large Retailer's Sales up to -1.1% in January from previous -1.3%
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:54 GMT
Japan Retail Trade s.a (MoM) climbed from previous -1.7% to 0.5% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:53 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (YoY) remains unchanged at 3.2% in March
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:52 GMT
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) registered at -0.8%, below expectations (0.3%) in March
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:50 GMT
Japan Retail Trade (YoY) registered at 1% above expectations (0.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:50 GMT
United Kingdom Gfk Consumer Confidence meets expectations (-6) in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:49 GMT
AUD/NZD: target 1.0635 ahead of 1.0770 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 27, 23:46 GMT
Load More content ...