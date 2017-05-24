Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8695 vs 6.8758
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8695 vs 6.8758
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8695 vs 6.8758
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
USD/JPY consolidating above 111.50 handle
FXStreet
|
01:07 GMT
USD/CNY fix Projection: 6.8795 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
01:04 GMT
South Korea BoK Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (1.25%) in May
FXStreet
|
01:01 GMT
Brent oil regains bid tone as OPEC meets in Vienna
FXStreet
|
00:55 GMT
Singapore Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) below expectations (-1%) in 1Q: Actual (-1.3%)
FXStreet
|
00:37 GMT
USD/JPY: yield correlation is near 0.72 now - BBH
FXStreet
|
00:30 GMT
Fed’s Kaplan: Should unwind balance sheet in a way that minimises impact
FXStreet
|
00:17 GMT
Singapore Gross Domestic Product (YoY) in line with forecasts (2.7%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Lowered Q2 GDP tracking estimate by 0.1pp to 3.3% - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
AUD/USD bulls target 0.7520 and onto 0.7600?
FXStreet
|
May 24, 23:56 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: US cannot grow debt to boost GDP any more
FXStreet
|
May 24, 23:55 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks dipped from previous ¥372.2B to ¥-26.4B in May 19
FXStreet
|
May 24, 23:52 GMT
FOMC: future balance-sheet policy discussed - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 22:59 GMT
NZD/USD: awaits the budget announced at 0200GMT
FXStreet
|
May 24, 22:56 GMT
Central Bank watch: ECB, FED and CAD - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 24, 22:02 GMT
EUR/USD preserves daily gains above 1.12 after FOMC minutes
FXStreet
|
May 24, 21:37 GMT
Wall Street built on recent gains and closed higher on Wednesday
FXStreet
|
May 24, 21:07 GMT
Forex today: FOMC no surprises in minutes, DXY and 10-y US yields lower, stocks higher
FXStreet
|
May 24, 20:26 GMT
Bitcoin at new record highs above $2400
FXStreet
|
May 24, 20:22 GMT
