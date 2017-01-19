Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
GOLD
ECB
TRUMP
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8693 vs 6.8568
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8693 vs 6.8568
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8693 vs 6.8568
|
22 minutes ago
Yellen - Risk to allow US economy to run persistently 'hot'
|
27 minutes ago
Fed's Yellen: 'Prudent' to adjust stance of monetary policy gradually
|
37 minutes ago
Economic wrap - Westpac
|
54 minutes ago
USD/JPY: choppy open in consolidation awaiting Trump's inauguration speech
|
00:35 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8695 - Nomura
|
00:21 GMT
Market snapshot, dollar bid, ECB dovish - ANZ
|
00:03 GMT
Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) rose from previous -8.5% to 6.1% in December
|
00:02 GMT
Four conditions from the ECB - Rabobank
|
Jan 19, 23:42 GMT
AUD/NZD: antipodean outlook - Westpac
|
Jan 19, 23:24 GMT
AUD/JPY risk limited near 100-SMA; risk-on towards 90.00
|
Jan 19, 23:07 GMT
AUD/USD consolidated awaiting Trump's inauguration
|
Jan 19, 23:00 GMT
Markey wrap: markets are awaiting Trump’s inauguration and speech - Westpac
|
Jan 19, 22:14 GMT
Wall Street in the red while stocks get nervous about the unknown in Trump
|
Jan 19, 21:36 GMT
NZD/USD accelerates towards day's high; 0.7200 on the table
|
Jan 19, 21:26 GMT
Chile BCCH Interest Rate: 3.25% (January) vs previous 3.5%
|
Jan 19, 21:01 GMT
EUR/USD: rally extends through 1.0650, next risk is Trump
|
Jan 19, 21:00 GMT
USD/JPY down 80-pips, finds support near 200-SMA
|
Jan 19, 20:34 GMT
US dollar fails to hold to gains on Obama’s last day
|
Jan 19, 20:15 GMT
USD/MXN retraces off highs at 21.96, Nafta before Border Wall
|
Jan 19, 20:12 GMT
Load More content ...