Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
Most popular
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
Oil
Gold
NFP
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8668 vs 6.9307
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8668 vs 6.9307
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8668 vs 6.9307
FXStreet
|
01:17 GMT
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) fell from previous 5.96% to 5.75% in December
|
01:00 GMT
USD/CNY projection: 6.8514 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:54 GMT
Australia's trade balance shows unexpected surplus in Nov
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
USD/JPY bid despite mixed performance on Wall Street
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Imports: 0% (November) vs previous 2%
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Exports climbed from previous 1% to 8% in November
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Trade Balance above forecasts (-500M) in November: Actual (1243M)
|
00:31 GMT
Japan Labor Cash Earnings (YoY) rose from previous 0.1% to 0.2% in November
|
00:01 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook and antipodean rates - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 23:56 GMT
AUD/USD: rallies on back of dollar weakness, sustainable?
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 23:53 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment dipped from previous ¥-216.7B to ¥-501.4B in December 23
|
Jan 05, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks down to ¥58.5B in December 23 from previous ¥114.1B
|
Jan 05, 23:51 GMT
Economic wrap: watching US jobs - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 22:59 GMT
NZD/USD making tracks on 0.70 handle back of weaker greenback
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 22:56 GMT
Nonfarm payrolls predictions: ADP was a miss... - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 21:47 GMT
Wall Street mixed close as data casts grey showdows over tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 21:43 GMT
DXY dropping in wake of skepticism for Fed dot plot, eyes on 99.85
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 19:58 GMT
EUR/USD can't catch a bid on its own accord, FOMC fuelling dollar weakness
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 19:27 GMT
Latest US data insights: a mixed picture - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Jan 05, 19:00 GMT
Load More content ...