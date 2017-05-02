Skip to main content
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8606 vs 6.8556
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
German FinMin Schaeuble: EUR is too low for Germany
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8641 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
01:03 GMT
PBOC in action - ANZ
FXStreet
|
00:51 GMT
Key takeaways from the previous week - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:49 GMT
AUD/USD: bull's commitments and Aussie's 1-month 2.5% appreciation tested after retail sales miss
FXStreet
|
00:43 GMT
Australia's Dec retail sales misses expectations
FXStreet
|
00:32 GMT
Australia ANZ Job Advertisements rose from previous -1.9% to 4% in January
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Retail Sales s.a. (MoM) registered at -0.1%, below expectations (0.3%) in December
FXStreet
|
00:31 GMT
USD/JPY: bears keep control in Tokyo after bearish gap to 112.40 lows
FXStreet
|
00:25 GMT
Aussie retail sales - what to expect in AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
00:04 GMT
Japan Labor Cash Earnings (YoY): 0.1% (December) vs previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (MoM): 0.6% (January) vs 0.5%
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
Australia TD Securities Inflation (YoY) rose from previous 1.8% to 2.1% in January
FXStreet
|
00:01 GMT
AUD/JPY: risk-off open, bears remain in control looking to break below 86
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 23:15 GMT
Economic wrap: nonfarm payrolls before Aussie retail sales - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 22:28 GMT
Weekend news wrap-up: Trump getting 'Trumped' on travel bans / WW3 on the horizon?
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 22:21 GMT
Nonfarm payrolls positive? Not so fast kids! - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 21:40 GMT
Market wrap: US payrolls and dollar mixed - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 21:20 GMT
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) down to 5.47% in January from previous 5.75%
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 02:02 GMT
