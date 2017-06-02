Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8604 vs 6.8606

By

Ivan Delgado
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8604 vs 6.8606
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
RBNZ Governor Wheeler to retire in September
FXStreet
|
00:52 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8641 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:49 GMT
Global uncertainty never been higher - Amplifying Global FX Capital
FXStreet
|
00:41 GMT
USD/JPY: bears taking control in risk-off markets
FXStreet
|
00:38 GMT
RBA preview - what to expect in AUD/USD?
FXStreet
|
00:05 GMT
United Kingdom BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales (YoY) below forecasts (0.8%) in January: Actual (-0.6%)
FXStreet
|
00:03 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook and rates - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 23:10 GMT
NZD/USD looking for a break of the 0.7350 for a look in at 0.7500
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 22:36 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Construction Index rose from previous 47 to 47.7 in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 22:32 GMT
Economic wrap: RBA in focus - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 21:41 GMT
Wall Street adds to the universal risk-off play
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 21:38 GMT
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2410 and erases losses
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 19:56 GMT
Market wrap: safe-havens doing well - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 19:32 GMT
Yen: below last week’s highs at the upper end of its multi-month range - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 19:29 GMT
China confident on economic conditions - UOB Group
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 19:13 GMT
USD/CAD short-term extreme overbought
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 19:02 GMT
EUR/USD trims losses and rises toward 1.0750
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 18:59 GMT
Gold bugs licking their lips as Trump sentiment turns
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 18:51 GMT
Dollar corrections and outlooks - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 06, 17:46 GMT
