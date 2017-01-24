Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
GOLD
BREXIT
TRUMP
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8596 vs 6.8331
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8596 vs 6.8331
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8596 vs 6.8331
|
01:19 GMT
USD/JPY supported on bearish attemps in Tokyo, dollar remains firm
|
00:56 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8709 - Nomura
|
00:44 GMT
AUD/USD hits three-day low as Australia core CPI prints at record lows
|
00:43 GMT
Australia's Q4 CPI: All figures miss expectations
|
00:35 GMT
Australia Consumer Price Index (YoY) registered at 1.5%, below expectations (1.6%) in 4Q
|
00:31 GMT
Australia Consumer Price Index (QoQ) registered at 0.5%, below expectations (0.7%) in 4Q
|
00:31 GMT
Australia RBA trimmed mean CPI (QoQ) below forecasts (0.5%) in 4Q: Actual (0.4%)
|
00:31 GMT
Australia RBA trimmed mean CPI (YoY) came in at 1.6%, below expectations (1.7%) in 4Q
|
00:31 GMT
AUssie CPI Q4 preview - what to expect in AUD/USD?
|
00:13 GMT
Moody's reaffirms Australia's triple A rating, outlook stable
|
00:08 GMT
NZD/USD: bulls capped as Trump heats up the greenback
|
Jan 24, 23:58 GMT
Japan Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance declined to ¥356.7B in December from previous ¥536.1B
|
Jan 24, 23:52 GMT
Japan Exports (YoY) above forecasts (1.2%) in December: Actual (5.4%)
|
Jan 24, 23:51 GMT
Japan Merchandise Trade Balance Total registered at ¥641.4B above expectations (¥270B) in December
|
Jan 24, 23:50 GMT
Japan Imports (YoY) came in at -2.6%, below expectations (-0.8%) in December
|
Jan 24, 23:50 GMT
Australia Westpac Leading Index (MoM) up to 0.4% in December from previous 0%
|
Jan 24, 23:31 GMT
Trump kick starting a rally in the dollar on his make America great again projects sign off's
|
Jan 24, 23:31 GMT
Don't be too bearish on the dollar - ANZ
|
Jan 24, 22:58 GMT
WTI remains on the offer with API build, testing 55 4 hr sma at 52.16
|
Jan 24, 22:15 GMT
Load More content ...