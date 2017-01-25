Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8588 VS 6.8596
By
Ivan Delgado
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
01:16 GMT
Japan PM Abe – Want to show US/Japan alliance remains solid
FXStreet
|
01:15 GMT
AUD/NZD: bullish outlook (1.0415) - Westpac
FXStreet
|
00:55 GMT
USD/JPY: opens with a better offered feel, on track to test 113 handle before 111.98?
FXStreet
|
00:27 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8653 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:22 GMT
Japan Corporate Service Price (YoY) rose from previous 0.3% to 0.4% in November
|
Jan 25, 23:52 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks fell from previous ¥246.5B to ¥-376.1B in January 20
|
Jan 25, 23:51 GMT
GBP/USD best performer, anchored in Asia, teasing at 1.2630 ahead of critical resistance 1.2650
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 23:39 GMT
Economic wrap: US is a busy day ahead - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 23:16 GMT
AUD/USD supported by the 4hr 55 sma and eye son 0.76 handle, risk on
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 23:11 GMT
Market wrap: Sterling was the out-performer - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 22:14 GMT
Mexico's Peña Nieto is "considering" to cancel his next week's meeting with Trump - AP
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 22:14 GMT
NZD/USD eventually rips to the 0.73 handle on CPI Q4
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 22:12 GMT
Finally, Wall Street and the Dow got there, 20,000 was done within minutes of the open
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 21:56 GMT
New Zealand Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in at 1.3%, above forecasts (1.2%) in 4Q
|
Jan 25, 21:47 GMT
New Zealand Consumer Price Index (QoQ) above forecasts (0.3%) in 4Q: Actual (0.4%)
|
Jan 25, 21:47 GMT
EUR/SEK 100-SMA now below 200-SMA
|
Jan 25, 21:01 GMT
Gold tumbles below 1200 level; Pullback or Bearish Leg?
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 20:21 GMT
EUR/GBP: testing the 0.85 handle and fragile with weaker greenback
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 20:16 GMT
US dollar index drops modestly, on the day, the Dow reached 20,000
FXStreet
|
Jan 25, 20:08 GMT
