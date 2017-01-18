Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8568 vs 6.8525
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8568 vs 6.8525
|
8 minutes ago
SMA cross injuring EUR/NOK
|
24 minutes ago
USD/JPY powerful rally threated
|
24 minutes ago
AUD/USD better offered after jobs data, testing 0.75 the figure
|
36 minutes ago
Australia's Dec jobs report: Modest rise in full time employment, jobless rate ticks up
|
42 minutes ago
USD/JPY up 0.32% on the day on central bank divergences
|
50 minutes ago
Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction climbed from previous 503M to 1799M in December
|
51 minutes ago
Australia Part-time employment rose from previous -0.2K to 4.2K in December
|
53 minutes ago
Australia Fulltime employment: 9.3K (December) vs previous 39.3K
|
54 minutes ago
Australia Employment Change s.a. registered at 13.5K above expectations (10K) in December
|
54 minutes ago
Australia Participation Rate above expectations (64.6%) in December: Actual (64.7%)
|
54 minutes ago
Australia Unemployment Rate s.a. came in at 5.8%, above forecasts (5.7%) in December
|
55 minutes ago
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8452 - Nomura
|
00:14 GMT
United Kingdom RICS Housing Price Balance below forecasts (30%) in December: Actual (24%)
|
00:01 GMT
Australia Consumer Inflation Expectation climbed from previous 3.4% to 4.3% in January
|
00:00 GMT
Japan Foreign investment in Japan stocks down to ¥246.5B in January 13 from previous ¥346.8B
|
Jan 18, 23:55 GMT
Japan Foreign bond investment climbed from previous ¥206.5B to ¥332.1B in January 13
|
Jan 18, 23:54 GMT
Aussie jobs preview - what to expect in AUD/USD?
|
Jan 18, 23:53 GMT
Bullish outlook for AUD/NZD and antipodean swaps rates - Westpac
|
Jan 18, 23:20 GMT
AUD/USD forms a dark cloud cover
|
Jan 18, 23:02 GMT
