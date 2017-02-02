Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
BOE
NFP
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8556
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8556
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8556
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
US to issue new Iran sanctions
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
BOJ's JGB purchases operations: BOJ participates in bond buying, Yen bought up
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
BOJ: Watch for JGB purchases today, important for JPY volatility - Nomura
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Reflation expectations too soon? - ANZ
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Politics: NZ elections will be a close one - BNZ
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
JPY intermarket: catching up with the US 10-year, Tokyo bulls to break 113 handle?
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8582 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
41 minutes ago
Japan Markit Services PMI down to 51.9 in January from previous 52.3
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price declined to -0.1% in January from previous 0.7%
FXStreet
|
00:02 GMT
BOJ minutes: Momentum for Japan's inflation to reach 2% inflation maintained
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 23:59 GMT
NZD/USD: bets are on the bid with 0.7280 supporting, target 0.7500 medium term
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 23:49 GMT
AUD/NZD: targeting 1.0570 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 23:02 GMT
South Korea Current Account Balance rose from previous 7.14B to 8.57B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 23:02 GMT
USD/NOK gaining upside traction
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 23:01 GMT
AUD/USD: bulls eye the 2016 highs at 0.7830
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 22:51 GMT
Australia AiG Performance of Services Index: 54.5 (December) vs previous 57.7
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 22:32 GMT
Commodities: gold on the up as political tensions rise - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 22:21 GMT
Economic wrap: BoE's next move could be either direction - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 22:03 GMT
Wall Street: mixed while Trump took the headlines yet again
FXStreet
|
Feb 02, 21:48 GMT
Load More content ...