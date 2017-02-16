Skip to main content
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8456 VS 6.8629
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 01:16 GMT
Strange times in the US dollar and yields - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 00:51 GMT
USD/JPY: ripe for a fading the drift, enroute to S2 113.20?
FXStreet
|
Feb 17, 00:38 GMT
New Zealand retail sales miss reviewed - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 23:50 GMT
AUD/USD losing 0.77 handle in consolidation of recent key data events
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 23:41 GMT
AUD/NZD outlook is bullish short and longer-term - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 22:45 GMT
NZD/USD: retails sale miss sends the bird down test the 0.7200 level
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 22:13 GMT
Analysts at Westpac offered an economic wrap - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:51 GMT
New Zealand Retail Sales ex Autos (QoQ) declined to 0.6% in 4Q from previous 1.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:49 GMT
New Zealand Retail Sales (QoQ) came in at 0.8% below forecasts (1.1%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:49 GMT
Wall Street's momentum comes to a halt
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:38 GMT
New Zealand Business NZ PMI dipped from previous 54.5 to 51.6 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 21:33 GMT
USD/CHF collapsed 140-pips this week; Risk-off in control
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 20:56 GMT
US dollar index slides again, falls to 1-week lows
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 20:02 GMT
The Netherlands: Fiscal stimulus on the horizon - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:59 GMT
Market wrap: US stocks and yields down - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:39 GMT
EUR/USD rises for the second day in a row, approaches 1.0700
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 19:31 GMT
EM FX: the carry trade remain in demand - BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:59 GMT
EUR/GBP: recovering from beyond the key 200-day ma at 0.8451
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:49 GMT
USD/MXN: Downside potential remains limited - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 16, 18:36 GMT
