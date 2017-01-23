Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8331 vs 6.8572

By

Ivan Delgado
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8331 vs 6.8572
|
01:16 GMT
EUR bears stepped off the gas ahead of last week's ECB - Rabobank
|
01:06 GMT
NZD/USD: gains on weaker dollar - ANZ
|
01:00 GMT
Japan Nikkei Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.8, above forecasts (52.3) in January
|
00:32 GMT
USD/JPY: minor recovery in Tokyo vrs heavy market
|
00:26 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8310 - Nomura
|
00:26 GMT
AUD/USD capped at key 0.76 handle
|
Jan 23, 23:49 GMT
A defensive consolidation in risk markets - ANZ
|
Jan 23, 23:01 GMT
GBP/USD popping up to say hello to bear's offers at 1.2550
|
Jan 23, 22:47 GMT
NZD/USD dominates 0.7200 handle; short-term 61.8% Fib next at 0.7243
|
Jan 23, 22:18 GMT
U.S. Treasury Mnuchin: "Excessively strong" USD may be negative in the short term
|
Jan 23, 22:06 GMT
Economic wrap - Westpac
|
Jan 23, 21:58 GMT
Wall Street in the red on Trump policy uncertainties
|
Jan 23, 21:51 GMT
South Korea Consumer Sentiment Index declined to 93 in January from previous 94
|
Jan 23, 21:08 GMT
SMA cross injuring USD/JPY
|
Jan 23, 21:02 GMT
South Korea Consumer Sentiment Index down to 93.3 in January from previous 94
|
Jan 23, 21:01 GMT
US dollar index -0.57% on the day, Trump slaps down the greenback
|
Jan 23, 20:53 GMT
USD/CHF headed toward lowest close in two months
|
Jan 23, 20:03 GMT
Oil: WTI bulls capped at session high, testing back towards 4hr 55 sma
|
Jan 23, 19:45 GMT
Market wrap: a heavy tone persists, yen top performer - Westpac
|
Jan 23, 19:14 GMT
