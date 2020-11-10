PBOC sets the yuan reference rate at 6.5897

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/ CNY reference rate at 6.5897 on Tuesday vs. Monday’s 6.6123.

The PBOC Injected CNYT120 billion with the 7-day reverse repo.

USD/CNY back in the red

USD/CNY is consolidating Monday’s solid rebound led by the resurgent US dollar demand across the board.

The cross hit the lowest levels since May 2018 at 6.5637 a day before but managed to close well beyond 6.6000. As of writing, USD/CNY trades 0.13% lower at 6.6197.