PBOC set to issue crypto currency

As per Bloomberg report, the People's Bank of China is set to use more digital tech and is planning to issue its own version of the crypto currency.

It is said that the trial runs are on, although the central bank has not announced any official date for the launch of the digital currency.

Bitcoin's or for that matter any crypto currency's appeal lies in the fact that it is decentralized. Thus, it would be interesting to see if the PBOC backed crypto currency would be equally loved by the markets.

