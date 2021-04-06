PBOC reportedly asks banks to curtail credit for rest of year – Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has reportedly asked the country’s major banks to limit credit supply for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Key takeaways

“At a meeting with the People’s Bank of China on March 22, banks were told to keep total advances in 2021 at roughly the same level as last year.”

“Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in new lending through so-called window guidance recently after ramping up their balance sheets in 2020.”

The Chinese central bank “asked representatives of 24 major banks to keep loan growth stable and reasonable.”

According to the official data, Chinese banks advanced a record 4.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first two months, 16% more than the same period last year.