PBOC Official: Cross-border capital flows will not have big impact on yuan

An official at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Friday, cross-border capital flows will not have big impact on the yuan.

China's economy was under relatively big downward pressure in Q1.

China banks' excess reserve ratio at 2.1% at end-march.

The monetary policy transmission mechanism has been improving.

China will keep benchmark deposit rate for a long time.

Falling lending rates help stabilize deposit rates.

China's macro leverage ratio rose by 5 percentage points in 2019.

China should allow macro leverage ratio to rise in a phased way to expand credit to cope with virus impact.

China is far away of having liquidity trap.

Some banks have started to lower actual deposit rates due to falling lending rates.