Hu Yifan, Economist at UBS Wealth Management crossed the wires earlier today, via Bloomberg, expressing his take on the PBOC 's RRR outlook.

Key Highlights:

People's Bank of China may cut the reserve ratio requirement (RRR) 4 times this year

Expects inflation to be around 2.4 to 2.5 percent this year

Expects a benchmark rate hike is unlikely in 2017

The Bank may increase interbank lending rates in order to reduce leverage