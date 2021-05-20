PBOC leaves one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.85%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is out with the latest statement, announcing that it has maintained the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.85% for the 13th straight month at its May fixing.
Meanwhile, the five-year LPR was also left unchanged at 4.65% in May. The Chinese central bank’s decision met market expectations.
According to the latest Reuters poll, twenty-two traders and analysts, or 92% of all 24 participants predicted no change in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.
The AUD/USD pair is edging higher towards 0.7750 on the PBOC rate decision and mixed Australian jobs report, extending its recovery momentum. Meanwhile, USD/CNY trades better bid around 6.4365, at the press time.
About PBOC Rate decision
The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Ripple legal clarity could trigger a new rally
XRP price collapsed almost 50% today at the intra-day low but has rebounded to show a decline of 31%. Psychologically significant $1.00 provides support for the second time in a month.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.