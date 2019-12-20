PBOC keeps one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.15%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is out with the latest statement, citing that it maintained the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 4.15%.

Meanwhile, the five-year LPR was also left unchanged at 4.80% in December. The Chinese central bank met market expectations.

The AUD/USD pair is seen better bid near 0.6890 levels on the PBOC MLF rate cut, looking to surpass the 0.69 barrier.

About PBOC Rate decision

The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.