The People's Bank of China kept the one-Year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.65%, as expected.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.6700 on unimpressive RBA Minutes, focus on Aussie-China talks
AUD/USD pays little heed to the RBA latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes while holding lower grounds near 0.6700 during early Tuesday. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the other key catalysts.
USD/JPY: Could be coiling ahead of a significant breakout
USD/JPY bulls eye 137.50/70 and then a full 100 pips of the same until the 139s. On the downside, 136.50 and 136.20 align with the neckline of a harmonic pattern. Yen is in a state of consolidation, coiling below the breakout of the daily trendline support of the prior bullish cycle.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0600 as firmer yields limit US Dollar losses
EUR/USD steadies around 1.0600, after paring the week-start gains, as buyers run out of steam during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair began the week on a positive note amid hawkish bias surrounding ECB.
Gold bears lurking below key counter trendlines
Gold price is sideways as markets consolidate in the holiday period. The Gold Price is down some 0.3% and fell from a high of $1,798 to a low of $1,784 on Monday. The yellow metal has struggled to break a technical resistance area on the daily charts despite a soft US Dollar at the start of the week.
Bank of Japan Preview: Policymakers can boost the JPY Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the last to decide on monetary policy this Tuesday, December 20. The central bank is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at -0.1%, while policymakers will probably leave unchanged the yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.