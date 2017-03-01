PBOC injects record MLF funds amid outflow pressure - BBG

Bloomberg carrying yet another piece on latest efforts made by the Chinese central bank (PBOC), in wake of mounting concerns over capital flowing out of the world’s second largest economy, China.

Key Quotes:

“China has made unprecedented injections into the financial system through one lending tool amid an acceleration in capital flowing out of the world’s second-largest economy.”

“The balance in the Medium-term Lending Facility increased 721.5 billion yuan ($104 billion) in December, People’s Bank of China data showed Tuesday.”

“That was the biggest jump since the central bank started publish information about the liquidity tool in September 2014. “

“The total outstanding for those operations was 3.46 trillion yuan, also a record, PBOC data show.”

“Capital outflow pressures have intensified as the yuan posted its steepest annual drop in more than two decades.”