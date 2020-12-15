PBOC injects CNY950 billion via one-year MLF at 2.95%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY950 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility on Tuesday.

The Chinese central bank kept the rate for the one-year MLF operation unchanged for the eighth straight month at 2.95%.

It's worth noting that the PBOC conducted MLF operations twice last month.

Market reaction

USD/CNY extends retreat from two-day tops of 60.5515 following the latest PBOC operation. The spot erases gains to trade flat at 6.5494, at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair challenges daily highs near 0.7550, awaiting the Chinese business activity data, as the US dollar continues to remain on the back foot.