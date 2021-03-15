PBOC injects CNY100 billion via one-year MLF at 2.95%

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY100 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility on Monday.

The Chinese central bank kept the rate for the one-year MLF operation unchanged for the tenth straight month at 2.95%.

Separately, China’s new home prices rose by 0.5% MoM in February and 4.3% YoY.

Market reaction

USD/CNY dropped to daily lows of 6.4951 on the latest PBOC operation and upbeat Chinese housing data. The spot trades at 6.5005, down 0.12% at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair holds steady above 0.7750 ahead of China’s activity numbers.

