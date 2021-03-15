PBOC injects CNY100 billion via one-year MLF at 2.95%

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected CNY100 billion via one-year medium-term lending (MLF) facility on Monday.
The Chinese central bank kept the rate for the one-year MLF operation unchanged for the tenth straight month at 2.95%.
Separately, China’s new home prices rose by 0.5% MoM in February and 4.3% YoY.
Market reaction
USD/CNY dropped to daily lows of 6.4951 on the latest PBOC operation and upbeat Chinese housing data. The spot trades at 6.5005, down 0.12% at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair holds steady above 0.7750 ahead of China’s activity numbers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls
EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
Ethereum bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern
While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. The altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.