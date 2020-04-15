PBOC injects CNY 100 billion via 1-year MLF at 2.95%

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended one-year loans through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Wednesday by injecting CNY100 billion at a reduced lending rate unchanged of 2.95%.

The lending rate on one-year MLF was cut to 2.95% from 3.15% previous, the lowest rate ever for an MLF operation.

Markets were expecting the MLF rate cut to be announced on Friday but the liquidity crunch due to the coronavirus outbreak may have prompted the central bank to act earlier.

AUD/USD reaction

On the liquidity injection and MLF rate cut by the Chinese central bank, AUD/USD popped off daily low at 0.6414, now trading at 0.6424, still down 0.23% so far.