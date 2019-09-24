The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), in its latest statement on Tuesday, said that it has relatively large space for policy moves.

Chinese interest rate levels are appropriate, the central bank added.

Additional Comments:

Risks from shadow banking and key institutions have been steadily resolved.

China's financial risks are generally under control.

Banking sector non-performing loans ratio at 1.99% currently.

This comes after the PBOC set the Yuan reference rate slightly stronger than Monday’s.