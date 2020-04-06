PBoC: Further RRR cuts remain on the cards – UOB

Head of Research at UOB Group Suan Teck Kin reviewed the recently announced RRR cut by the PBoC.

Key Quotes

“PBoC last Friday (3 Apr) announced the third reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of the year, targeting at smaller banks to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This comes as no surprise because it was flagged at the State Council meeting just days earlier.”

“PBoC also announced the lowering of the interest rate paid on excess reserves to 0.35% from 0.72%. This is the first reduction of since 2008, and the magnitude is also larger compared to the 27bps move twelve years ago. As this rate acts as a lower bound in the interest rate corridor, the latest cut will effectively “force” other interest rates to move lower as well.”

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread outside of mainland China, we see scope for another one to two rounds of RRR cut in the next 3-6 months, along with a gradual decline in the benchmark 1Y loan prime rate (LPR).”