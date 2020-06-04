PBoC fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 7.1012 (prev fix 7.1074 prev close 7.1166)

Peoples Bank of China fixes USD/CNY Reference Rate At 7.1012 (prev fix 7.1074 prev close 7.1166) and injects 70 bln yuan through 7 day reverse repos with 240 bln yuan worth of reverse repos maturing on Thursday, draining a net 170 bln yuan on the day, Reuters reported.

Renewed US-China tensions and growth challenges are downside risks faced by the CNY versus the USD. On the other hand, the PBoC will likely keep calming the market and providing a cap on USD/CNY.

Analysts at Nordea forecast the USD/CNY pair at 7.05 by the year-end.

“While the cooling relationship with the US poses a large downside risk to the CNY versus the USD, the PBoC, acting like a line of defence for the CNY, is expected to put a cap on USD/CNY.”