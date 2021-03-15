PBoC fixes USD/CNY reference rate At 6.5010 prev fix 6.4845; prev close 6.5088

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.5010 prev fix 6.4845; prev close 6.5088.

About the fix

China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.

CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.

Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.

EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls

EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.

GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line

GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

Ethereum bulls eye $1,950 inside a bearish chart pattern

While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday’s trading. The altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern’s upper line.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

