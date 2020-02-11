PBoC: Extra RRR expected in the near/medium-term – UOB

The PBoC could ease its monetary conditions further in the next months via a reduction of the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), suggested UOB Group’s Economist Ho Woei Chen, CFA.
Key Quotes
“The PBoC injected net CNY 150bn liquidity via reverse repos and cut 7-day and 14-day reverse repo rates by 10 bps on 3 February. In addition, further cuts to bank’s reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and the loan prime rate (LPR) could be implemented to boost the credit channels. This follows a broad-based 50bps cut to RRR effective 6 Jan 2020.”
“For now, we are still projecting at least one more RRR cut within the next 3-6 months. The 1Y LPR is also on track to edge lower by at least 25bps in 2020, towards 3.90% by end4Q20, from the current rate of 4.15%. There is potential for these reductions in LPR to be frontloaded in 1H20 to mitigate the impact from the 2019-nCov outbreak.”
“As for fiscal policy, the Chinese government has already announced subsidies for prevention and control of the 2019-nCov worth US$6.8bn as of 3 February, and we anticipate more comprehensive and substantial support measures by March depending on how well the spread of the 2019-nCov is contained by then (it is still uncertain if the annual National People’s Congress session will proceed as planned on 5 March 2020).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.29 ahead of UK GDP release
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, above Monday's lows. UK GDP figures are set to show stagnation in Q4 2019. The EU and the UK have toughened their stances ahead of official talks and the BOE's Carney will speak later.
EUR/USD trying to stabilize above 1.09 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 yet at the lowest in four months as the dollar takes a breather. Markets are less worried about the coronavirus outbreak and testimonies from the ECB's Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus fears subside, trio of central bankers set to move USD, EUR, GBP
The coronavirus' death toll has topped 1,000 as the disease continues spreading, but the infection rate seems to have stabilized. Stock markets around the world have turned up and the safe-haven US dollar, Japanese yen, and Gold are all on the back foot.
Gold reports losses as equities trade in the green
Gold reports losses amid gains in equities and could snap the four-day winning streak on sustained strength in the dollar index. Prices have dived below the trendline rising from Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 lows, as seen on the hourly chart, signaling an end of the bounce from recent lows below $1,550.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.