PBOC cuts RRR for some banks, Aussie regains 0.6300

Joining the global bandwagon in offering stimulus measures to fight the coronavirus impact on the economy, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Friday, it will cut Reserve Requirement Ration (RRR) by 0.50% to 1.00% for banks under its inclusive finance scheme, effective March 16.

AUD/USD reaction

The AUD/USD bounce picked up pace on the China rate cut announcement, with the Aussie now looking to extend gains once again above the 0.6300 level.

The spot hit a daily high of 0.6327 in early Asia.