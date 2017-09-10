PBOC could adjust policy again - Goldman Sachs

PBOC could adjust policy again - Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., China’s central bank (PBOC) could adjust monetary policy again in the coming months, Bloomberg reports.
The reason behind the policy change could be due to the changes in the economy or the shifting agendas of top political leaders following the 19th Party Congress, Goldman Sachs added.
