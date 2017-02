The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised rates for Open Market Operations (OMO) as the central bank continues to tighten funding conditions and rein in leverage.

The 14-day Reverse Repo (RR) rate was raised to 2.5% from 2.4%. 7-day RR was raised to 2.35% from 2.25%, while the 28-day RR was pushed higher to 2.65% from 2.55%.