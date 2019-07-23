PBOC conducts a targeted MLF on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the Chinese central bank, conducted a Targeted Medium Lending Facility (TMLF).

The Chinese central bank injected 297.7bn Yuan via one-year TMLF at 3.15% and also CNY 200 million Yuan via one-year MLF at 3.30%.

PBOC said that these to effectively roll over the amounts in MLFs maturing today.