PBOC Adviser: No 'big' stimulus needed unless trade war worsens

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Adviser Ma Jun said that China’s economy is likely to grow more than 6% this year and hence, will not need “very big, new stimulus measures” to stimulate growth.

Key Quotes:

“If the Sino-U.S. trade relationship does not deteriorate further, the possibility of keeping gross domestic product (GDP) growth over 6% this year is rather big,”

“There should be no need to take very big, new stimulus measures.”